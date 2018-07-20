Speech to Text for MWSU Marketing Interns Discuss Downtown

isnt st. joseph booming with business? one team of interns is offereng a new look to this old question.. [maddi dillon, missouri western of bring fresh eyes to the area and kind of a new perspective [track] on a team with three other missouri western interns, maddie dillon and her classmates set out to answer the persistent question for the business community.. how to get more people.. of all ages.. to down town st. joseph.[patrick modlin, felix street gourmet] a lot of the people who are coming down town so how do we attract the younger generation how do we attract them to the amenities that re available[track] ..and as the new generation..they took a bit differnt approach [maddi dillon, missouri western univ.] walking physically from block to block to get a true idea of whats downtown[patrick modlin, felix street gourmet] they ask questions that some of us take for granted and really challenegd the status quo after two months of interviews, survey, and market research, the interns came with their answers..[patrick modlin, felix street gourmet] this group shined a light on some of the town we have differnt groups but we're not all working colabritively and they are calling us out on that and challenging us [bruce woody, city manager] this group pointed right to the heart of that issue and pointed out some very simple approaches especially from an internet perspectivea perspective that ties together the multiple down town organization websites which of some arent even yearly updated, into one master site-- [patrick modlin, felix street gourmet] eye openning for us as an older genration genration [bruce woody, city manager] the real key is can the down town groups pull that together and if nothering else start moving in the same direction [track] the interns say this key in getting people to come to down town because with out it, people who in the city.. dontt know what's here [maddi dillon, missouri western univ.] i live about five minutes away and before this internship i never came down here [patrick modlin, felix street gourmet] in order for down town to be successful we're all goig to have to unift and come together dane hawkins kq2 your local news leader if you would like to see the full