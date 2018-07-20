Clear

Fueled by Faith

Posted: Fri Jul 20 06:23:08 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jul 20 06:23:09 PDT 2018
Posted By: Chris Roush

Speech to Text for Fueled by Faith

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

brenda moore, a woman who puts others before herself [brenda moore] you know i've always helped people all my life, and it was for their benefit. that's the motto of this kansas city pastor[jacqueline bruce] if she sees somebody that needs help, she will literally pick them up, put them in her car and go feed now, she's coming to st joseph with hopes to fullfill her dream. bruce] we're trying to get the grass cut and started so her dream can live on. that dream, takes her her to this abandoned church at 15 and olive. [brenda moore] i saw it on craigslist and i've been looking for a building for seven years. she wants to restore the church, and make it into a center [brenda moore] its
