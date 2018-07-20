Speech to Text for Drought Alert in Missouri

parson has placed 47 counties in missouri on drought alert the move comes after a meeting with the climate and weather comittiee on july 13thmany counties in northwest missouri, including buchanan county, are included in the alertmandi bird... from the farm service agency in daviess county believes that this year's drought really began last year (sot: mandi bird: "i really think the drought for daviess county began back in the fall of 2017. um, we were below in precipitation in both in november and december so going into the winter already from a lof of the ponds really low. and uh, we received very little precipitation through the winter, very little runoff." ) the move from the governor will activate the drought assessment committee which will better coordinate resources to impacted areas worsening drought conditions has some northwest missouri cities putting restrictions on water usage... kq2's colton cichoracki is live in cameron with more on they're dealing with the deepening drought...thanks alan...we have been seeing how this year's drought has been impacting farmers but its also impacting city water reserves the city of cameron has been asking pepole to limit water consumptionto not wash their cars, water grass, and fill swimming poolscameron's efforts to conserve water comes as water levels have fallen to 44 percent in their reservoirsthe city is being forced to pump water from the pony express lake to keep they areand say that conservation has been helping to keep water in the city's ponds (sot: mark gaugh: "we have seen some uh efforts in conservation though. which is good. it's more than what i have seen in trying to help, i think. it's got to be enough though. so were, uh we are just look at it and see how it goes." )bottom line, we need some more rain to improve water levels for farmers and local cities reporting live in cameron, colton cichoracki, kq2 your local