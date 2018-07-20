Home
Dry weekend forecast
Dry weekend forecast
Posted: Fri Jul 20 12:44:51 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jul 20 12:44:51 PDT 2018
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
A fast moving disturbance is moving into northern Kansas and is giving us just a few clouds across the area. Temperatures on Friday were in the 80s and on Saturday we should see high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.
