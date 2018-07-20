Clear

Dry weekend forecast

Posted: Fri Jul 20 12:44:51 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jul 20 12:44:51 PDT 2018
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 87°
Maryville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Savannah
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 87°
Cameron
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 89°
Fairfax
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 83°
A fast moving disturbance is moving into northern Kansas and is giving us just a few clouds across the area. Temperatures on Friday were in the 80s and on Saturday we should see high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.
