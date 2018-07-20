Northwest All Stars

Clear
Posted: Fri Jul 20 18:27:22 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jul 20 18:27:22 PDT 2018
Posted By: Max Moore

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a cornfield and northeast nodaway in ravenwood, the northwest all star senior legue baseball team preps for the senior league central regional.shane adwell: "a game this big"(nats)the team comprised of 14 through 16 year olds from small towns in the area, won the missouri state championship to earn their shot in the central regional.after facing some stiff competition in last years regional. this year in peru, illinois, they're going in with one goal in mind.tryce floyd: "you can win"(nats) only one team can come away with a regional win. but coach adwell hopes they come away with something more.adwell: "what they think they are." the northwest
A fast moving disturbance is moving into northern Kansas and is giving us just a few clouds across the area. Temperatures on Friday were in the 80s and on Saturday we should see high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.
