More Cruise Control Weather on the Way

Posted: Fri Jul 20 20:22:08 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jul 20 20:22:09 PDT 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

colton cichoracki joins us now...(áanchors ad-lib toss to weatherá) <<a fast moving disturbance is moving into northern kansas a few clouds across the area. temperatures on friday were in the 80s and on see high temperatures in the high pressure will be moving into the area heading into dry & sunny conditions will stick around for not only friday but heading into next week as well, which is not good news for our severe to extreme drought situation. nine inches below average for yearly rainfall amounts.sunny skies are expected friday through at least highs continuing to stay near average in the middle to upper 80s. there is a very slight chance forecast for next wednesday.>> thanks colton...(áanchors ad-lib out of weatherá)
Saint Joseph
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Maryville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Cameron
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Fairfax
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
A fast moving disturbance is moving into northern Kansas and is giving us just a few clouds across the area. Temperatures on Friday were in the 80s and on Saturday we should see high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.
