A Picture Perfect Forecast

Posted: Sat Jul 21 06:14:17 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Jul 21 06:14:18 PDT 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Maryville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Cameron
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Fairfax
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
High pressure is in control this weekend meaning that we are going to see very nice weather. Saturday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Will also be feeling less muggy outside, too. Enjoy!
