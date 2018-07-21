Clear

Copy and Paste Forecast

Copy and Paste Forecast

Posted: Sat Jul 21 18:26:48 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Jul 21 18:26:49 PDT 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Cameron
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Fairfax
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 74°
After a nearly perfect weather day on Saturday, Sunday will try to repeat. Will see clear skies continue Saturday night into Sunday morning with low temperatures in the low 60s. For Sunday, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events