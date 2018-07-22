Clear

Field of Inspiration

Posted: Sun Jul 22 09:35:59 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Jul 22 09:35:59 PDT 2018
Posted By: Chris Roush

Speech to Text for Field of Inspiration

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sound: hitting softball (sot, regan nash: "i was in their shoes. i've been there.") st. joe mustang and mizzou softball player regan nash drafted saturday's softball camp with an idea in mind... giving young girls a place to learn more about the game they love...(sot, regan nash: "a lot of these girls don't get the opportunities for this to happen. it was just really awesome that they had a great time.")nat sound: kids running when the mustangs announce nash's camp..she wasn't sure if the interest was there... nat sound: nash teachingturns out...the interest exceeded her expectations with more than 100 players signing up in the first 24 hours...(sot, regan nash: "i was kind of worried cause it's such short notice that i wasn't going to get very many people, but had a great turnout."(sot, ky turner: "just to walkout and see 100-plus girls smiling out here having a great time is just a testament to the impact regan has had in her brief period with us.")for two hours saturday...ball players worked with the first-woman to ever play in the mink league... (sot, ky turner: "i know my daughter is at home drawing pictures of regan dressing up as a mustangs' player and writing things in her notebook how she loves regan nash.") (sot, klarabelle turner: "i like mizzou and she's a mizzou player. it was just fun.") (sot: "so much fun.")nash and the mustangs taught the girls fundamentals of hitting, fielding, and throwing...(sot, sunni: "they teach you stuff that you need to know and it's just fun.")leaving these young athletes with potentially a new outlook on their sport... (sot, regan nash: "teaching girls how to throw, but hopefully that got a new meaning today.")>>
Sunday is expected to be yet another nice day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s. For tonight, mostly clear skies are expected with lows in the 60s.
