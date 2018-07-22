Speech to Text for Field of Inspiration

sound: hitting softball (sot, regan nash: "i was in their shoes. i've been there.") st. joe mustang and mizzou softball player regan nash drafted saturday's softball camp with an idea in mind... giving young girls a place to learn more about the game they love...(sot, regan nash: "a lot of these girls don't get the opportunities for this to happen. it was just really awesome that they had a great time.")nat sound: kids running when the mustangs announce nash's camp..she wasn't sure if the interest was there... nat sound: nash teachingturns out...the interest exceeded her expectations with more than 100 players signing up in the first 24 hours...(sot, regan nash: "i was kind of worried cause it's such short notice that i wasn't going to get very many people, but had a great turnout."(sot, ky turner: "just to walkout and see 100-plus girls smiling out here having a great time is just a testament to the impact regan has had in her brief period with us.")for two hours saturday...ball players worked with the first-woman to ever play in the mink league... (sot, ky turner: "i know my daughter is at home drawing pictures of regan dressing up as a mustangs' player and writing things in her notebook how she loves regan nash.") (sot, klarabelle turner: "i like mizzou and she's a mizzou player. it was just fun.") (sot: "so much fun.")nash and the mustangs taught the girls fundamentals of hitting, fielding, and throwing...(sot, sunni: "they teach you stuff that you need to know and it's just fun.")leaving these young athletes with potentially a new outlook on their sport... (sot, regan nash: "teaching girls how to throw, but hopefully that got a new meaning today.")>>