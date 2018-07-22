Clear

Isolated Showers Monday

Posted: Sun Jul 22 18:07:09 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Jul 22 18:07:09 PDT 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
Maryville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 83°
Cameron
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
Fairfax
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 83°
After a very nice weekend, things do begin to change for the upcoming workweek. For tonight, partly cloudy skies are expected with lows in the 60s.
