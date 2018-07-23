Clear

Kangaroo Ending

Posted: Sun Jul 22 20:43:42 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Jul 22 20:43:42 PDT 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

at the zoo... or on a trip to australia... what about clinton county? that's exactly what happened yesterday. deputies chased a rogue kangaroo as it fled-- quickly hoping away.... the kangaroo had escaped its owner yesterday morning... after a few hours of giving the sheriff's department the slip-- the caldwell county deputies caught it. final look at weather... thanks for joining us tonight... your next news is hometown this morning at 5:30...
After a very nice weekend, things do begin to change for the upcoming workweek. For tonight, partly cloudy skies are expected with lows in the 60s.
