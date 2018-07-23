Speech to Text for Chiefs fans meet cheerleaders, K.C. Wolf

chris roush has the story. <<(sot, rob rau: "hoping to at least make the playoffs that would be good, looking forward to seeing mahomes. he likes travis kelce.")kansas city chiefs fans won't get their first glimpse at the 2018 squad until thursday at missouri western...but that didn't stop fans from visiting with kc wolf and the 2018 cheer squad...nat sound: cheerleading(sot, miu sutton: "kids enjoy meeting the cheerleaders, the wolf because they don't get that chance every day. it's just a great event for the community.")fans young and old turned out for the meet and greet...(sot, lynnle collin vires: "my dad was a chiefs fan. they won the super bowl the year after i was born that's the last time they won, but i've been a chiefs fan ever since.")with patrick mahomes taking over at qb... new personnel on the offense.. and several changes to the defense...expectations are high...and all eyes are on september when the chiefs go for their third straight division title...(sot, lynnle collin vires: "i have high hopes for patrick mahomes, sammy watkins, eric berry coming back. i've got high hopes.")>> the