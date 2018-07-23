Speech to Text for Mustangs add videos for fan engagement

chris roush has more... <<nat sound: dumb and dumber video(sot, tim hannah: "i really wanted to focus on more, i know ky and i talked a lot in the offseason about what we could do better and how we could better showcase the mustangs and all the promotions.")nat sound: full house spoofthe mustangs built a strong local following by being heavily involved in the community...they use facebook, twitter, snapchat to get the word...and this season...the club introduced an expanded video department...(sot, tim hannah: "media has become such a big part about sports and how teams market themselves.") from dumb and dumber spoofs... to a full-fledged renactment of full house...the mustangs video interns have went all out...(sot, bailey ketcham: "it's such a wide range of videos. we do serious videos, funny videos and it's brought fans in and fans have been talking about the videos.") (sot, alex sanchez: "it gets people excited watching videos. during the game, you can come watch, but outside they get the opportunity to watch videos that we get to produce.")the videos and social media serves multiple purposes for the organization...it gets their name out to the public..but it also puts a face and personality to the players fans watch every summer... (sot, jon potochnic: "really illustrates the environment that we really want to build here at the st. joseph mustangs and that's very much in line with several other schools and sports organizations. we just want to illustrate that we're here having a good time, having a fun time and we just want to share that with the guests coming to our stadium.")(sot, tim hannah: "that's all we're here for. we want to bring fun and a family atmoshphere that you can share those videos with children of all ages and even still funny for