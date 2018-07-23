Clear

Investigators recover data box in duck boat tragedy

Posted: Mon Jul 23 07:02:59 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jul 23 07:04:16 PDT 2018
Posted By: Andy House
Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Cameron
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 78°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 69°
After a very nice weekend in northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas, things do begin to change for the upcoming workweek in terms of both temperatures & rain chances.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events