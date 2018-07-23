Speech to Text for Narrowing Down Judge Race

in just two weeks, voters in both andrew and buchanan counties will narrow down the candidates running to become a new judge in the 5th circuit court, coverning both andrew and buchanan counties. both women running on the republican ticket have deep roots here in st. joseph area, each approaching the role with their own perspective. kq2's ron johnson previews the candidates. <<at the buchanan county courthouse, mellisa lawyer fights every day for positive change.[mellisa lawyer] i've always strongly believed that if you want to see a change be the change you wanna see. its that belief that led her to a career of service. [mellisa lawyer] when i graduated law school, i immediately went to work for the state of missouri in jeff city.after serving in the capitol, she made her way back to her hometown here in st. joseph, and was eventually appointed to the role of judge for the 5th circut. [mellisa lawyer] when the opportunity presented itself, i applied because i thought i could be fair, i could be respectable, and that i was well suited for the position. the other candidate, kate schaefer, also feels suited for the position. [kate schaefer] i grew up here, born and raised here in st. joseph missouri, i went to central high school, went to missouri western.another hometown candidate, dedicated to uplifting her comunity. [kate schaefer] i'm just consistently in our community trying to better it. schaefer, shares a love of public service with lawyer, but she serves in a different way. [kate schaefer] i've been in public service my entire career, all 15 years that i've been a lawyer, i've been a prosecuter. that's all i've really wanted to do is work with my community. and for her, that work is a 24/7 comittment.[kate schaefer] as a prosecuter, you are in a courtroom everyday of your career. in those courtrooms, both women see the challenges that st. joseph faces [mellisa lawyer] we have some major drug issues, we've got crime, poverty, mental illness, yet those challenges are inspiring both candidates to do what they can to change these trends [kate schaefer] i've always wanted to do what i thought i could to make the community better [mellisa lawyer] one of my goals is to truly hear people out because that's what this is designed for.ron johnson, kq2, your local news leader.>> judge lawyer was named to the bench by former governor eric greitens and is currently serving out the remaining term of long-time 5th circut