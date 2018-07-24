Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Politics
Download Our App
Ag News
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
Team of the Week
High School Sports - St. Joseph
High School Sports - Area
Chiefs
Royals
MWSU
NWMSU
Football 2 Nite
National Sports
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Not in Our Town
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Green Living
Horoscopes
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Sign Up For Alerts
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Digital Marketing
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Politics
Download Our App
Ag News
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
Team of the Week
High School Sports - St. Joseph
High School Sports - Area
Chiefs
Royals
MWSU
NWMSU
Football 2 Nite
National Sports
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Not in Our Town
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Green Living
Horoscopes
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Sign Up For Alerts
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Digital Marketing
Antenna TV
Watch Now
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
Cooler Temps with Rain Chances
Cooler Temps with Rain Chances
Posted: Tue Jul 24 14:01:57 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jul 24 14:01:57 PDT 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Clear
88°
Hi: 89° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 88°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
86°
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 86°
More Weather
Savannah
Clear
88°
Hi: 88° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 88°
More Weather
Cameron
Clear
89°
Hi: 89° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 89°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
86°
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 86°
More Weather
Tuesday was a VERY nice day with sunny skies and temps in the upper 80s. As we go through tonight, expect clear skies to continue with lows dropping into the low 60s. A nice night to sleep with the windows open!
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Most Popular Stories
Police investigate suspicious death on Lake Ave
Inspector said he warned duck boat company about problem
Police continue to investigate shooting, suspicious death
Updated: Man shot in midtown
President Trump met by protests in KC
Crews raise sunken duck boat from bottom of Table Rock Lake
Investigators recover data box in duck boat tragedy
Nearly $500,000 raised in two days to help a woman who lost 9 family members when a duck boat sank
Two Republican candidates eyeing Judges' seat
Trump to visit KC today
Community Events