Speech to Text for Concerns grow over rising campaign funds

year or longer. with the primary elections now just two weeks away, candidates doing everything they can to get their message out.you've probably seen the billboards all around town. and in a local senate race, there's more money than ever fueling the campaigns. kq2's ron johnson's here in the studio to explain why there's some concern. alan-- both candidates in the republican race for state senate have access to large campaign funds. state campaign filings show that as of last week, the tony luetkemeyer campaign had raised more than 451,000 they also show the harry roberts campaign raised around 272 thousand dollars. experts believe beofre the campaign is done, the two will have raised more than a million dollars. now with these amounts... some have concerns about where all that money is coming from. because a lot of it is coming from political action committees, individual donors to the pacs are never divulged. with donors' identities hidden, and more money than ever coming into the races, some worry it will set a new standard for who can run for state senate. [melinda kovacs] if more and more money is being spent on campaigns, that could mean that the next time around there will be an expectation that this is the kind of money, this is the type of amount that you will have to spend on a state race. kovach a dollar amount issue, but an ethical one as well she added she believes the current political system ensures only those with the most money will win. luetkemeyer and roberts are running for the republican nomination for the missouri senate. the primary election takes place on august 7th. the winner will advance to the november general election and run against martin rucker, who is the lone democrat candidate in the race, , . reporting in the studio, ron johnson, kq2, your local news leader.