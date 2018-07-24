Speech to Text for Trump Speech and local Vets Reaction

convention this year. kq2's sydnie holzfaster joins us in studio with reaction from a local veteran about the president's speech. alan--over four thousand veterans packed the municipal auditorium to hear what the president had to say during his speech trump excited the crowd with the possibility of returning the remains of korean war vets, as per agreement with north korean leader kim gun un he also boasted the confirmation of robert wilkie as the new va secretary but one of the biggest topics for trump, the ability for veterans to have a choice in their healthcare providers trump says he plans to revamp the veterans choice program, an initiative that allows veterans to chose to see a private doctor if it is too difficult for them to visit a va hospital st.joseph veteran david moyer says he's feeling optimistic about the president's plan to help veterans get the services they need (sot "i think he really cares for the veterans and i'm going to be optimistic and i think it's going to move forward, but like anything with the government, it's not going to happen overnight, that i think we can look forward to.") the choice program will take about a year to take affect, veterans who live over 40 miles from a va hospital and have a wait time greater than 30 days will be eligible to participate in the program reporting in the studio, sydnie holzfaster kq2 your local news