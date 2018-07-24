Speech to Text for chiefs morse and ware 7-24-2018

following season ending injuries... we'll hear from them and plenty more.... coming up next (sot "you're watching kq2 news at six.") rookies and quarterbacks headline most of the roster at camp so far for the chiefs... but a few vets join in to make their return to action.... two chiefs found themselves on the the season unfold more than they would have liked. then, starting running back spencer ware, tore his mcl and pcl in just the third preseason game of 2017. eventually losing his job to kareem hunt. then in week 2 of the season, mitch morse goes down with a foot injury, keeping him out most of the season. both morse and ware make their return in camp. spencer ware: "just glad to be back out here."mitch morse: "i'm excited to go back out there and compete and, you know, this foot is still progressing. um, but we're cleared to play football and that's really fun."returning from injury is no easy task, both phyiscally and mentally. a big aspect in that task is knocking the rust off in realistic scenarios. morse: "it's getting the movement back and then no matter how hard you train, there's strength and conditioning. you know, you're in shape but then there's football shape and you got to get out there."ware: "it's just being comfortable around bodies, you know i got people out there, i got to react more, than uh having it already set up and i know exactly where i'm going or where i need to break down, or where to make my cuts at."both players do have their individual goals in mind, but to them, the team goal rises above. morse: "you know, it's a big year for everyone, right? the fans are expecting a championship."ware: "we all got one common goal and that's to try and win a super bowl. first, win the west and then the afc, then ongoing to the super bowl. so whatever we need to do, we got to go out there and if they put the ball in our hands, we got to make something happen." continuing with the chiefs...