Changes on the Way

Posted: Tue Jul 24 19:03:05 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jul 24 19:03:05 PDT 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

kq2's meteorologist colton cichoracki is here now... <<tuesday was a very nice day with sunny skies and temps in the upper 80s. as we go through tonight, expect clear skies lows dropping into the low 60s. a nice night to sleep with the windows open! some rain chances are in the forecast as we head into the work week. a 20 percent chance for wednesday and near 90 on wednesday and in the low 80s on thursday. cooler temperatures will stick around as we head into the weekend. friday will see partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s. scattered thunderstorms are expected saturday and sunday. fingers crossed that we get some rain. highs on saturday will be in the upper 70s.>>
Saint Joseph
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 70°
Maryville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Cameron
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
Fairfax
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Tuesday was a VERY nice day with sunny skies and temps in the upper 80s. As we go through tonight, expect clear skies to continue with lows dropping into the low 60s. A nice night to sleep with the windows open!
