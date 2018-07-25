Speech to Text for Poor Groundhog

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

suffering from severe drought, but various parts of the country are getting hit with just the opposite. this video is from hummlestown, pennsylvania, where they have severe flooding. this ground hog found himself stuck on top of the fence surrounded by the flood. he does eventually find his way down. parts of colorado are also experiencing severe flooding. (anchors ad-lib to wx) <<after a quiet start to the workweek, some changes are in the forecast as we head into the second half of the workweek. we'll start off our wednesday with lots of sunshine, but we'll see an increase in clouds as our next storm system approaches. expect better chances of rain wednesday night into thursday morning. high temperatures will be near 90 on wednesday and then really cool down into the lower 80s on thursday once our cold front passes. the cooler temperatures will stick around as we head into the weekend. friday will see mostly skies and highs in the lower 80s. scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to return saturday and sunday. fingers crossed that we get some rain. highs on saturday and sunday will be in the upper 70s. that's going to make it feel like early september. next week, looks to be quiet and dry once again with sunny skies on monday and tuesday. temperatures will be in the lower to middle 80s.>> thank you, vanessa... (anchors ad-lib out of wx) families in the