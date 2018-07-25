Speech to Text for Grace House Story

one st. jospeh woman is once again helping kids and their families make sure they are ready for the new school year. kq2's vanessa alonso has a look into the annual grace house's free school supply giveaway. <<high school student cassandra libick just moved to st. joseph to make a fresh start. but it hasn't been easy for her and her family.libick: "i have seven siblings. four brothers. three sisters. my dad works in construction. my mom is a stay at home mom." she isn't alone. shana trower is a single mom to her son colby. she's doing the best she can to give him a better life. trower: "it makes it a little tough because there's just different things that we try to do and this really helps."these families of financial hardship were just one of many who waited in the long line outside grace house on layfatte road tuesday morning for the annual free school supplies and clothing giveaway. owner ruth costello has been doing this now for the last seven years simply out of the goodness of her heart.costello "i want every child in every classroom to look the same. i don't want the teacher to know the difference. i want them all to have basically what they need." costello says it's the open hearts of this community that make days like today possible. it allows parents and their children to pick out whatever they need to make their first day of school successful. costello: "every time you donate to grace house, you're not donating to a place where we sell it. you're donating to a place where we can give it for a smile. i'm giving it away with a smile because that's my reward. i don't think i'm a guardian angel. i think it takes a lot for us to make this happen. "for libick and trower...this place is that first step to hope. libick: "makes me feel better knowing i'm getting school supplies i want. it makes me happy." trower: "it's really helpful. i don't have to come up with much money for school. it helps him a lot. it makes his confidence great going to school with something new. i just want to say thanks." reporting from st. joseph. i'm vanessa alonso. kq2 news. your local news leader. >> costello says grace house will do the giveaway the next two tuesdays from 7 a-m to 4 p-m. they are also in need for more school supplies and kids clothing donations.if you like to help...just call (816) 262-9401.