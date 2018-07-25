Speech to Text for Cops Care Camp

and important for the officers. áánats--kids running aroundáá[track] this is officer matt biggs' new normal..[matt biggs, school resource officer] it's a great change for me [track] after 18 years as a patrol officer, biggs will be an elemntry school resource officer starting this fall[matt biggs] a lot of these kids here i'm not seeing on the streets [track]it's a big change going from patroling streets to school hallways.. so officer biggs said he wanted to be at this years third annual st. joseph police cops care youth camp [srgt. roy hoskins, sjpd] no uniforms, we're just out here on a first name basis playin one on one with the kids [dyllynn biggs] i like how we're all having fun here[matt biggs] i get to see them in a different light and they get to see me in a differnt light as well ánatsá[track] kids will bounce, kick, pass, and shoot later on during will see the inside of police cars, swat trucks