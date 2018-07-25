Clear

Cops Care Camp

Cops Care Camp

Posted: Wed Jul 25 07:53:49 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Jul 25 07:53:49 PDT 2018
Posted By: Chris Roush

Speech to Text for Cops Care Camp

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and important for the officers. áánats--kids running aroundáá[track] this is officer matt biggs' new normal..[matt biggs, school resource officer] it's a great change for me [track] after 18 years as a patrol officer, biggs will be an elemntry school resource officer starting this fall[matt biggs] a lot of these kids here i'm not seeing on the streets [track]it's a big change going from patroling streets to school hallways.. so officer biggs said he wanted to be at this years third annual st. joseph police cops care youth camp [srgt. roy hoskins, sjpd] no uniforms, we're just out here on a first name basis playin one on one with the kids [dyllynn biggs] i like how we're all having fun here[matt biggs] i get to see them in a different light and they get to see me in a differnt light as well ánatsá[track] kids will bounce, kick, pass, and shoot later on during will see the inside of police cars, swat trucks kids of all ages are working to bring a famous film missouri theater the play that will have the audience rolling with laughter-- that's coming up. look
Saint Joseph
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Maryville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 86°
Savannah
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Cameron
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Fairfax
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 85°
After a quiet start to the workweek, some changes are in the forecast as we head into the second half of the workweek. We'll start off our Wednesday with lots of sunshine, but we'll see an increase in clouds as our next storm system approaches. Expect better chances of rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning. High temperatures will be near 90 on Wednesday and then really cool down into the lower 80s on Thursday once our cold front passes.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events