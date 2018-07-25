Speech to Text for Historic Findings

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

reporter dane hawkins has more. áánatsáá[track]at first glance..this building doesnt look like much..but deep inside, it was hiding a long lost treasure[matt mccurley, found barell] being from st. joe is was pretty neat[track] matt mccurley bought the old bucket shop from a back tax sale for extra storage look he got inside was after the sale was [matt mccurley, found barell] it looked like vandals place up[track] but and his family kept looking around.. and in the basement.. they found something..[matt mccurley, found barell] it kind of was easy to spot, because of your light you just forcus on that area and we were like that down seem right..[track] an oddly wall.. with just one brick missing... [matt mccurley, found barell] i just said keep going keep going, this is kinda cool [track] after three hours of breaking down bricks.. they found 3, 55 gallon barrels áánatsáá[track] experts day the building used to be a soft soda shop in the 1920s.. during the heart of the prohibition era.. a time where selling alchohol was illegal [sarah elder, st. joseph museum currator of collections ] it was not unheard of the have ...[track]now, he wants anyone to share his find [matt mccurley] i want st. joe to be able to have them, some one who's a historian or some one who knows more about it than i do [track] because he says for him, the true treasure is passing on history so that the futre doesnt forget [matt mccurley]it's not about the money its not about how much i can get for these barrels its about st. joseph knowing about their history so we can pass it on[track] dane hawkins kq2 your local news leader mccurley says