Speech to Text for Longtime Highland coach retires

roush has more... <<(sot, tom bond, kq2's chris retired highland track coach: "it was a hard and breathed and cross retired highland track coach: "it's job. it's 24/7.") come to an end...up his whistle ending his the head man....retired highland don't have the kids coach for are the kids.")years at highland college...track programs to new levels...former cross had some good, solid runners, but whole team, so he started recruiting and i was one of the recruited.")cross country for bond for and 1988...(sot, kim sigrist, country runner: "he pulled a group of us together that really weren't runners and probably would't say a lot of us were really athletes, but he could talk us into it and motivate us.")bond recruited more than 150 all-americans during his tenure...which shouldn't be a surprise since bond was a military recruiter...(sot, tom bond: "when they hit the campus, you see who they are and what they're capable of and then you put it together and try to help them buy into the program.")bond retires with 37 years of coaching including time as troy high school because he wanted to repay those who helped him along the way...(sot, tom bond: "we had a lot of volunteers in our community and i wanted to pay them back when i became a parent.")from the youth to collegiate level...bond left an impression on athletes...(sot, tom bond: "give all you got and when you think you don't have any more, give a little more.")chris roushkq2 sports... >> that's