ANCHOR DESK HARD NEWS

morning... the president visite the show-me-state -- making his first kansas city presidential stop. what he had to say.... plus -- the latest on the man fighting for his life after he was shot in st. joseph's midtown. good morning, today is -- wednesday, july 25th. president trump visited kansas city yesterday, attending a conference of veterans of foreign wars. while speaking to around 4,000 veterans at the municipal auditorium he touched on veterans, iran, tariff relief and a wide range of other topics during his speech the president touted his negotiations with north korea over returning the remains of korean war vets. trump also talked about his work to improve health care for vets -- developing a plan that would allow veterans to see a private doctor if a v-a hospital is inaccessible. (sot "i think he really cares for the veterans and i'm going to be optimistic and i think it's going to move forward, but like anything with the government, things take time. it's not going to happen overnight, but it's something that i think we can look forward to.") the choice program will take about a year to take affect, veterans who live over 40 miles from a v-a hospital and have a wait time greater than 30 days will be eligible to participate in the program trump defended his trade policies today while speaking about tariff relief. he did this as his administration rolled out a new plan to help farmers who are currently being hurt by his recently implemented tariffs. here's abc's karen travers.with more.. << the trump administration says help is on the way for american farmers. the agriculture department announced today $12 billion dollars in short term aid for farmers caught in the middle of president trump's escalating trade war with china. the plan includes direct assistance for farmers and purchases of excess crops. in missouri today...president trump asked for patience. "it's all working out. just remember, what you are seeing and what you are reading is not what's happening." this morning the president declared on twitter "tariffs are the greatest!" his administration has already imposed taxes on $34 billion in chinese goods. the chinese retaliated with tariffs on an equal amount of american exports including soybeans and pork - squeezing midwestern farmers to hit the president where he is popular. some republican lawmakers blasted this 12 billion dollar plan as welfare for farmers - and said it's the tariffs that have to go. nebraska senator ben sasse said in a statement quote "this trade war is cutting the legs out from under farmers and white house's 'plan' is to spend $12 billion on gold crutches." >> the 12 billion dollar bail out plan does not need congressional approval. agriculture secretary sonny perdue told reporters today this is necessary to fix the damage from what he called illegal retaliatory tariffs by china and other countries. the president also spent some time campaigning for senate hopeful josh hawley the current republican state attorney general is looking to unseat current senator claire mccaskill. the senate race in missouri will be one of the most watched in the country in november. the president also took time to remember those lost in the duck boat tragedy at table rock lake last week. (president trump: and i have to tell you the whole world was watching that. we lost 17 beautiful souls including nine members of one family and babies for whom life was just beginning. their lives were cut short but they and their loved ones will never ever be forgotten.)after the speech-- president trump was set to appear at a fundraiser for josh hawley's senate campaign. the event was advertised on the g-o-p cass county website-- tickets started at one thousand dollars. abc news has obtained the september 2016 secret audio recording between donald trump and his attorney michael cohen. the recording captures a conversation between cohen and then candidate-trump, talking about a aplan to buy the rights to a former playboy playmate's story about her alleged affair with trump. abc's janai norman has the latest. <<secret audio of donald trump and his former attorney and fixer, michael cohen.cohen>> so i'm all over that. and i spoke to alan about it. when it comes time for the financing, which will be -- trump>> what financing?cohen >> we'll have to pay...trump >> cash ? [very hard to hear] cohen >> no, no, no, no, no. i got-- no, no, no...trump >>> checkthe recording from september 2016, captures a conversation in the weeks leading up to the presidential election.then-candidate trump and cohen discussing plans to try to purchase the rights to former playboy model karen mcdougal's story from american media inc.the company that owns the national enquirer and purchased mcdougal's story about her alleged affair with donald trump but never ran it giuliani sot:"the transcript makes it quite clear the end that president trump says "don't pay with cash."the president's legal team released transcript , and his attorney rudy giuliani saying on fox news that trump wanted to pay via check to properly document the payment.but cohen's attorney, lanny davis, told cnn it was candidate trump who suggested the cash payment.davis sot:"the tape contradicts mr. giuliani and the word "cash" is heard by everyone."abc news has reviewed of the recording.it is hard to understand the end of the tape as far as the form of proposed payment to ami owner david pecker.giuliani sot:"no indication of any crime being committed on this tape.// the president did not know about this before this conversation. at least with regard to the transaction." giuliani admits the president discussed the payment with cohen, but says the payment was never made.and that the conversation recorded was the first he'd heard about the plan.davis sot:"listen to the tapes. this is not a man shocked about karen mcdougal." jn tag:investigators are looking into whether any campaign finance laws were violated. there's growing speculation cohen may cooperate with investigators, and questions about what that could mean for president trump. jn abc news washington.>> <<>> st. joseph police are asking for your help as they investigate several different cases.a man is fighting for his life after being shot monday in midtown st. joseph. police were called out to the 800 block of south 14th street around 6:40 monday evening. when officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old shot. police say his injuries were life-threatening... the teen was taken to the hospital. the search continues for the suspect -- if you know anything-- call the police. and -- st. joseph police are also involved in a death investigation that happened yesterday. this one on the 65-hundred block of lake avenue... officers responding to the area yesterday morning on a call of a man hanging in a tree... the victim is in his 20's... as of this morning, his name has not been released police also searching for answers in another death investigation... officers found the body of a man on the 900 block of south 14 street sunday morning. investigators still trying to determine the circumstances surrounding his death... but they are calling it suspicious. the name of the victim has yet to been released. we reached out to authorities this morning and they have not received any more information. as the state continues to mourn the loss of those 17 tourists near branson -- lawmakers are taking action. what u.s. senator claire mccaskill is proposing to prevent another tragic duck boat sinking. (anchors ad-lib out of wx) . missouri senator claire mccaskill is considering new legislation on duck boats following the tragic incident in branson... the democratic senator says she plans to introduce a bill to increase the safety of amphibious vehicles like duck boats. 17 people were killed last week at table rock lake when a storm capsized a ride the ducks boat. mccaskill says the new law would require duck boats to be equipped to stay afloat in the event of flooding... it would also call for the removal of canopies and increased inspections until safety standards are upgraded. the new law is based on past recommendations following a 1999 accident in arkansas which 13 people died when a duck boat sunk. (sot sen. claire mccaskill/(d) missouri: "we've had more than 40 deaths associated with duck boats since 1999, yet there has been little done to address the inherent dangers of these amphibious vehicles.") mccaskill says a full investigation into the incident at table rock lake is expected to take a year or longer. campaign funding totals are rising quickly in a local senate race.up next-- what this could mean for elections in the future. one person in california is now a millionaire after winning the mega millions jackpot. the jackpot was up to 552 million dollars last night. the winner took home 308 million dollars from matching all five numbers and the mega ball here locally-- convenience stores say that sales yesterday were much higher than normal (sot: "and then you got your people who buy like powerball and lotto but when the jackpot gets high, you see a lot more of the lotto sales." ) that california store receives one million dollars for selling the winning ticket. with the primary elections now just two weeks away, candidates are doing everything they can to get their message out. in a local senate race, there appears to be more money than ever fueling the campaigns. as of last week, 34th district republican primary candidates tony luetkemeyer and harry roberts have raised well more than 7 hundred thousand dollars between them. estimates say that number could grow to a million before the election -- and again, this is just the primary. political experts worry that these war chests being built up could set a new standard for who can run for the state senate. if more and more money is being spent on campaigns, that could mean that the next time around there will be an expectation that this is the kind of money, this is the type of amount that you will have to spend on a state race. kovacs says she believes the current political system ensures only those with the most money will win. whoever wins between luetkemeyer and roberts will run in the general election against democrat martin rucker, who is unchallenged in his party's race. this ohio judge laid down the law to a man convicted of knocking over a port-a-potty and other things... judge chick-oh- netty ordered bayley toth to follow horses around a county fair and collect their manure. the judge saying in his sentencing -- you act like an animal you can take care of animals.