Speech to Text for Local business helps family in need

heart problems. <<11 month old rowan miller might have been blessed with the biggest, brightest, bluest was cheated in the heart department"he has flow, which is a heart defect that has four different parts to it."first time parents blake and mckayla miller were faced with having their new baby going through open heart surgery at children's mercy hospital in kansas city."just wires and cords and things that you don't even want to see an adult going through. it was hard to see him go through it." but helping ease some of the stress for the miller's was the ronald mcdonald house. the charity organized through the mcdonalds restaurant chain offers a place for families with hospitalized children to stay. free of charge"they were very accommodating. they even had a laundry room, toiletries, all of that provided.""to have that piece of mind that you weren't spending $150 per night on a hotel room." it was definitely a huge weight lifted off our shoulders to have ronald mcdonald house there. i can't even describe it."the miller's know their baby rowan has a couple more surgeries ahead in coming years. they say they're thankful to have the extras support they're getting from mcdonalds."you drive through and you see where you put the change and you think about 'where is this going and does this ever help people?' now to be a recipient of it is just so humbling."the millers say the ronald mcdonald house will always be a part of their lives, even saying they'll take rowan there to do volunteer work in future years. "we're stronger people because of it. i think ronald mcdonald house was a big part of that."