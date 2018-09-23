Mom arrested for taking phone from daughter

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. -- A Michigan mother was arrested for stealing after she took away her teenage daughter's cell phone as punishment.

According to records, Jodie May was arrested the day before Mother's Day on a misdemeanor theft charge.

May, who is divorced and remarried, said she was nursing her 4-week-old baby on May 12 when an Ottawa County deputy knocked on her door.

"He had told me that he was going to arrest me, and I asked him if I could turn myself in on that Monday by myself, that I had a new baby. She wasn't taking the bottle yet," May said.

The deputy handcuffed her and took her to a holding cell for about two hours until she posted a $200 bond.

May said she took the phone from her 15-year-old daughter in April after the girl got in trouble in school.

Prosecutor Ron Frantz said that May never told the original deputies that she had taken the phone away to punish her daughter.

That detail is not referenced in the report, but May insists she gave the information to the original deputy who took the report.

May's ex-husband who reported the alleged theft told deputies that he owned the phone. May disputes that, saying the phone belonged to her daughter and was a gift from her ex-husband.

"He gave it to her as a Christmas present," May said. "I believe the prosecutor knew the whole time. It was an easy question to have answered."

Several minutes into the theft trial, the assistant prosecutor announced that the phone was indeed the daughter's, not the ex-husband's. As a result, the case was dismissed.