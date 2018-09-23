Speech to Text for California couple invests in St. Joseph

city. <<"here would be $200, 250 thousand and in l.a. would be $2 million or something."this california couple is banking on st. joe."we have houses in california that are and stucco and drywall. they work but the houses here...from the late 1800s floors, stained glass windows the attic.they just don't make them like they used to are just so many mansions here. it's fascinating."alexis upton knittle and lloyd have spent the last year renovating a 120 year old house on charles street.they are betting there is a market for people searching for a midwest town with charm and history."i think they would find it here in st. joe."and they may be on to something in 185 million dollars to missouri each year.is the fast growing sector."people seeking out their own history, their own ancestry, their genealogy." isabel mcgowan is a historic preservation expert.she says whether its a b&b, a restaurant creates a magnet for tourism, contributes to the tax base, and creates jobs."all of those contribute...that sort of thing."another benefit-- renovators often need shop locally for decor and furnishings--the st. charles b&b is completely furnished that way."we say good energy from the people who want us to succeed."and there are at least a few people who do...reporting in st. joseph, madeline mcclain kq2 news.>> if you want to check out the