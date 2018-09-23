Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Politics
Download Our App
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
Game of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Green Living
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Sign Up For Alerts
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Politics
Download Our App
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
Game of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Green Living
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Sign Up For Alerts
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Parts of northwest Missouri under T-Storm watch
Parts of northwest Missouri under T-Storm watch
Posted: Thu Sep 20 13:36:25 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Sep 20 13:36:25 PDT 2018
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
60°
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 60°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
64°
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
More Weather
Savannah
Clear
60°
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 60°
More Weather
Cameron
Clear
64°
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
63°
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
More Weather
For tonight, skies will be mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 50s. To start the new work week, partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures in the low 80s for Monday. Rain chances increase late Monday into Tuesday.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Most Popular Stories
Thousands sipped, sampled at Great Northwest Wine Fest
Couple preserves St. Joseph's history, banks on tourism
Former Trails West! organizer remembers the festival
Allied Arts Council suspending Trails West! festival after 26th year
Alzheimer's walk raises more than $40,000
Mom arrested for taking phone from daughter
Michael Brown Sr. to speak at Missouri Western
Family urges vigilance for drivers in work zones
Local food bank battles hunger with benefit concert
Allied Arts Council suspends Trails West!
Community Events