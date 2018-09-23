Speech to Text for HyVee

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

37. >> i mentioned how limited it is as we were talking earlier how the fact that there was not that many this hour. >> there there's not a whole lot but if you get your hands on some t possibility is endless. sit still 90-plus degrees outside. let's make a milk shake. pit's incredibly versatile. you can tweaking it to your -- if you wanted to do a peanut butter ice cream or a coffee ice cream or add some coffee with yours. >> i like using my emersion version for a milk shake. you can put it in a regular blender and it would be just fine that way. >> i have my caramel they already made. i recommend not adding the milk right now. do you want to blend it with the whiskey first? and see what is here before you add the milk. >> okay. >> we will clear this out. >> i have one once or twice with that. >> in just smelling it. wow. >> that's sunday brunch not monday morning breakfast. >> breakfast for dinner. >> right. >> so there you go. that's done. i am like a -- so if it's in there. and we are good to go. >> well, good.