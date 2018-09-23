Speech to Text for Hy-Vee Conclusion

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

>> >> i like the paint jar because they are kind of rustic. >> the carmel and good for you. i i am not fancy. i got a sandwich bag. >> there you go. you have the business here. >> we will toss our milk shake in there. >> that is alright with a little whip cream on top. >> right on top. >>> you can find all the ingredients. >> yes.