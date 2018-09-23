Speech to Text for Local disaster relief team making sure you can get back up on your feet

responders are always practicing skills they hope they'll never need to use. in the case of a disaster, people will need help both during the event and afterward in recovery. kq2 meteorologist vanessa alonso has the story of those who are standing by in case they're needed. <<if a tornado would go through county...would you know what to do or where to go? well local emergency mangers here want you to know they are ready and it's all thanks to marc. marc stands for muti-agency resource center. it's a place you can find out what help and resources are available to individuals and their families put their lives back bill brinton buchanan county emergency management director: "last year, there was a tornado in smithville and they set up a marc in smithville. i was down there and observed it. there was a lot of people who came through it because their lives are in shatters and there's a place where they can find out how to do the things that they need and get their lives back to normal." the buchanan county community organizations disasters team putting this now for quiet sometime. it organizations department of health the american red joann woody reached out to the same partners we brought them together to talk about how we can show this process,how it community. morning, they marc exercise, as deal. actors victims were pretty pleased and the help they received. curtis lanning played disaster victim: "having the me through every station. having all the stations there. their job. they knew was doing too. that everyone will be the team says this couldn't be done without the hard working volunteers who possible. woody: "we stand at the ready and we heartbeat. none of us can do what we support of our community helping reporting from vanessa alonso. kq2 news. your local news the marc team is planning to do more practice disaster runs in the future. they urge everyone to have