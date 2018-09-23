Speech to Text for Griffons ready for Central Missouri

champions... <<(nat sound: playing soccer) (sot, chad edwards, griffons head coach: "we tell the kids all the time to just play within themselves, play within your own abilitywe'd be lying to ourselves if we don't look at certain games our our schedule and feel like 'hey, that's a big game there and it obviously it is, it's our home opener.")and it's also the first shot at the reigning miaa and division ii champions...central missouri.. (sot, madeline cowell, griffons senior: "we have the potential to play well against them and to prove ourselves in front of our fans and for ourselves honestly.")the griffons come into friday opener at 4-2..their last five...shutout in the (sot, sara collins, was tough losing our first game, but it just showed how well we can bounce back and be resilent as a team.")(sot, brooke howe, griffons senior: "losing isn't easy, learning experience. it really helped us see our true character as a team, i think we're all really good people.") after losing 4-nil in the opener..western has allowed just four goals in their last five good sign considering the griffons play the no. 1 central missouri, a team that beat western 3 times last season...(sot, megan maenner, griffons senior: "we were right there in every single game and i think it just proves that we can play with the national champions.")(sot, chad edwards, griffons head coach: "they're a heck of a soccer team. coach lewis does a great job. they're good every year and they've won the league eight years in a row and there's a reason for that. they continually win at a high level and that culture and the environment they have, they expect to win and that's the challenge and i love our kids mindset of wanting to except that challenge and looking at it as a great opportunity for our program.")the jennies come to western undefeated.. a tall task the griffons are ready for...(sot, madeline cowell, griffons soccer: "if we just have it in our heads that we can beat them, we can definitely show