Shelter saves severely neglected dog

FRESNO, Calif. -- When a California animal shelter accepted Jareth the Poodle, he was a matted mess.

Jareth was carrying pounds of matted fur with stickers and foxtail stuck inside.

"It was really heavy. He wasn't moving very much. Very weak," said Devon Prendergast, of the Valley Animal Center.

Veterinarians said the dog was severely neglected, and had been living in the matted state for at least six months.

He was surrendered to the animal center, and the team sprang into action.

"Our hearts are just too big to say no," Prendergast said.

The sedated the Poodle, and five of their team members worked to shave off the fur.

"They were able to remove a huge fox tail that was in one of his eyes," Prendergast said.

The result was two pounds of fur.

Workers at the animal center said that after they removed the fur, the Poodle was finally feeling frisky again.

Workers said they have no information about who surrendered the dog, but that they're happy they have him now.

"This is exactly why we do what we do," Prendergast said.

Jareth will now get vaccinations, and will be neutered. After that, he'll be ready for adoption.