Speech to Text for Allied Arts Council suspends Trails West

six.) declining attendance along with rising costs led to trails west organizers calling off the festival next year. now, many tonight are wondering what's next, with more here's kq2's ron johnson <<one of st. joseph's biggest festivals is coming to an end, at least for nowthe time has come, everything has a lifespan the allied arts announcing today that the trails west festival won't be making a return next year. oh it's our largest festival that we have every year and its been going on for many many years and has really helped weave the fabric of our community.on its website, the council says multiple factors were considered in making the decision,the council elaborated,over the last several years, attendance has declinedin recent years, the festival's attracted 20-25,000 people, slightly down from the normal amount between 25-30,000. this year's festival only brought 10,000 people to civic center park. the numbers are also bad for the bottom line, the council also told us rising costs led to a deficit of $50-60 thousand dollars this year. when the festival can no longer sustain itself, we've got to look for other opportunities.it's not clear at this point where the council along with the downtown area will go from here, but community leaders say they look forward to providing something that could better serve the city. hopefully we can re channel that energy into something just as positive for st. joseph as what they were able to do with the festival. ron johnson kq2 your local news leader>> the council says they want to take some time to observe the needs of the city before moving forward with any new ideas.