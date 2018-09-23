Speech to Text for dekalb shnh

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we go to dekalb where both teams are needing some wins... === early in the first... the spartans pass to taran clark... clark fumbles... zach novonty recovers for de kalb. === dekald looking to capitalize on the tournover... tyler matson keeps it up the middle...17-yard touchdown run... dekalb goes up 6-0=== spartans trying to get on the board... eric ottman out in open space... big gain for the spartans...===same drive... andrew quinlin drops back to pass.... lays one in the lap of ottman... 25-yard touchdown pass...=== spartans keeping pressure on dekalb... ottman again with a 50-yard touchdown catch...=== then taran clark catches the screen... makes a move... he's not fumbling this one... 55-yard touchdown catch & run... === dekalb not giving up... novonty 10-yard touchdown reception.===would tack on a few more with this clark 45- yard