pattonsburg stanberry

respective districts...battle of two unbeaten grc teams tonight in stanberry... pattonsburg... on the road taking on the bulldogs...=== steven willhite to trevor ireland in the corner... good for an early touchdown by the panthers...== cole durbin for stanberry returns the touchdown back... the bulldogs with a successful attempt on the conversion... the score 8-0...== the bulldogs with the ball again... durbin trying to find a teammate down the field... cameron jones intercepted and gaining yards before he was brought down..== the fans getting pretty excited for that... jones kept the bulldogs out of the end zone... == whillhite with a successful launch downfield to jones... brought down right before the 20 yard line...== willhite looking downfield... finding jones in the endzone...== the bulldogs with their own return yet again... durbin running it in to the endzone... stanberry runs away with this game... beating pattonsburg 84-46