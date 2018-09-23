Speech to Text for KS HS Highlights 9-21-18

the big boys of christ prep come to troy to take on the trojans...==defensives battle for this game...and we start in the second quarter its 12-7 christ prep..====troy has the ball looking to score...and quaterback kipp jasper drops back..he throws a pick... patriots have the ball back === ensuing drive...and the trojan defense shutting down everything...as prep tries to run the ball...===we go to the final play of the half...and troy using some misdirection.. but the patriot defense all over it...the score at the half would stay 12-7...but the final here is 20-19 christ prep. a game tomorrow at noon.. over in wathena... riverside looking for its first win of the season.. hosting maur hill mount academy out of atchison... maur hill comes in 2-1... again... kickoff at noon..