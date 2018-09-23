Clear

east buch platts

east buch platts

Posted: Fri Sep 21 21:53:00 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Sep 21 21:53:01 PDT 2018
Posted By: Max Moore

Speech to Text for east buch platts

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

plattsburg we go...east buch looking to move to 5-0 against plattsburg...====in the first...tyler shottel..scans the field...finds alex lang.... makes a move on the defender... east buch opens up the scoring...converts the two points..8-0 bulldogs..=== bulldogs get the ball back following a turnover...==== lang this time gets the hand off....fights his way into the endzone...14-0 east buchanan... the dogs are looking good early...===the scoring continues...shottel....this time to tristin smith...it looks like a blow out early in the half...===but plattsburg had plenty of fight left... gannon steggall...finds evan schnieder...for a score... plattsburg scores 27 unanswered...to take the lead...but in the end...east buch regains control in the second half...to win in a big shoot
Saint Joseph
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 60°
Maryville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 60°
Cameron
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Fairfax
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
For tonight, skies will be mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 50s. To start the new work week, partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures in the low 80s for Monday. Rain chances increase late Monday into Tuesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events