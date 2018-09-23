Speech to Text for mid buch hamilton

host hamilton on homecoming night...we head to the second half....=== penney on the attack...ryan cook...cookin up a deep ball... caught by michael roberts... almost taking ya boy out...but we stood tall...hornets in scoring position....===cook now fakes the handoff...finds connor kavanaugh in the end zone...the hornets have a 21-14 advantage over the dragons...====we go to the fourth quarter...dragons knocking on the door..javan noyes....tosses it to riley brill...gets it all the way inside the 10 yard line.... mid-buch trying to tie it up late...===noyes.. inside the five yard line...takes it himself...converts the extra point and we are all square at 21 going into over time... where the dragons were able to score and failed to convert on the extra point..then hamilton had their shot...scored and converted on the two point try to win it...hamilton able to grab the win