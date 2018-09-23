Clear

west platte lathrop

Posted: Fri Sep 21 21:55:53 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Sep 21 21:55:53 PDT 2018
Posted By: Max Moore

Speech to Text for west platte lathrop

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

29-27.. now over to lathrop taking on west platte...on side kick from lathrop and they will recover it themselves..trying to put away west platte early.. ==next play justin wright runs it all the way in for a 40 yard touchdownputs the mules up 56-0== west platte trying to find something to answer with..==blue jay's noah johnson passes it over to gavin davis but he'll be taken right down by tanner dalingaus. ===lathrop no issues tonight 68-7 over west platte
For tonight, skies will be mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 50s. To start the new work week, partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures in the low 80s for Monday. Rain chances increase late Monday into Tuesday.
