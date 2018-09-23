Clear

north platte lawson

north platte lawson

Posted: Fri Sep 21 21:57:05 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Sep 21 21:57:05 PDT 2018
Posted By: Max Moore

Speech to Text for north platte lawson

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we travel down to lawson for the cardinals and the panthers of north platte...== early in the first andrew stephens decides to take it himself. lawson up 7-0==stephens decides to hand it off this time to elijah haycardinals lead 14-0==stephens decides to take it himself... again... 21-0 lawson== grant thomas steps in quarter back position handing off to cole aikmus putting lawson at first and goal==thomas handing it to aikmus agian, this time he'll score. lawson up 28-0 ending the first
Saint Joseph
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 60°
Maryville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 60°
Cameron
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Fairfax
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
For tonight, skies will be mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 50s. To start the new work week, partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures in the low 80s for Monday. Rain chances increase late Monday into Tuesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events