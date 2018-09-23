Speech to Text for western soccer and chiefs prev

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sports.") number one central missouri comes to town to take on missouri western over at spratt stadium..and what a game this was for the griffons.. we start in the first half...and ucm is on the move...here is shot on goal.. but anna mayer for the griffons gets a nice save to keep the jennies scoreless... thats a great save by the freshman...====we go to griffon corner kick at the 15 miinute mark...and check out this header by sara collins... that puts the griffons up one nothing on top ranked ucm... ====that would be the final 1-0 the griffons get a huge upset...we heard from head coach chad edwards and sara collins who score the lone goal... (sot) the kansas city chiefs get ready for another week of nfl football...this time they will be playing at home...it will be hard for to duplicate both performances from the first two weeks..as quaterback patrick mahomes has shown that he is no secret... being at home works well for the chiefs as the atmosphere helps the players ...head coach andy reid spoke about how the players feed off of chiefs kingdom.. (sot andy reid/chiefs head coach)"we love playing at arrowhead you know how that goes. our players get fired up for that it;s hard for them to come out individually and express that, bu they get fired, and when you come out of that tunnel and it's red and its loud it's a beautiful thing." that's a look at sports... alan, back to you.