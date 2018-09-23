Speech to Text for A warmer Sunday on the way

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

festival season, which means fall has finally arrived... meteorologist colton cichoracki joins us from the weather center to tell us what to expect in the days ahead. <<looking for the second night in a row of low temperatures in the 40s tonight. clear skies will allow lows to drop into the mid 40s overnight. will need the jacket if heading out to church sunday morning. warmer temperatures are expected sunday with sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. monday will be warmer as highs climb into the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. by monday night into tuesday, rain returns to the forecast as another cold front is expected to move through. quiet weather returns late in the week with highs in the 60s. active weather is expected by friday and into next weekend with showers and thunderstorms possible.>> thanks colton... still ahead at ten... hurricane