Area families enjoy free day at the museum

businesses for free. the weather was perfect for families to enjoy the outdoors. the remington nature center is just one of the many museums across the city and the nation hosting free events. here's a look at a few families who spent the day exploring... <<there was a lot to explore today at the remington nature center[ava mccracken] i thought that we would see really cool stuff.the museum in partnership with the smithsonian hosted an annual celebration of boundless curiosity.[barbara russell] it's a good opportunity for people in the community to come out and see what we have to offer. where kids can explore some of their favorite animals, the birds over there, they're cute.a panda and a lion i like dogs and wolves are like dogs. the nature center has everything from the cute to the crawly,[russell] they like the live snakes, and the spider and all the animals and stuff so it's fun to see the kids enjoying it.and kids got the chance to explore them all at designated play areas and through the ever popular scavenger hunt [mccracken] it's like you're on an adventure and you get to go and see different things. the nature center says, its a day of fun and engaging learning having fun and learning something at the same timenot just for the kids, but for the whole familythe kids do the scavenger hunt, the adults get to learn stuff, everybody has a good time.>> the nature center says at least a thousand people head there every year for museum