Local food bank battles hunger with benefit concert

Second Harvest holds ninth annual Bluegrass Battles Hunger event to fight hunger locally.

Posted: Sat Sep 22 22:37:39 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Sep 22 22:37:39 PDT 2018
Posted By: Andy House

"from kqtv, st. joseph, this is kq2 news at ten.") a great way to wrap up the day is with a charity concert downtown. good evening and thanks for joining us with this late edition of kq2 news -- i'm ron johnson. and i'm madeline mcclain. the "bluegrass battles hunger" concert featured performances from several bluegrass bands, and even workshops. the second harvest food bank puts on the concert every year,. the event is free but attendees are asked to bring a donation for the local food bank. those who work closely with the organization say they're happy to give back to the comunity in such a unique way. (sot chad higdon/second harvest food bank: "there isn't really anything like this around in the region, so this is just a great opportunity to come out and enjoy some great music.") this was the ninth year for the benefit concert...around a thousand pounds of food are
