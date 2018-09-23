Clear

Former Trails West organizer remembers the festival

Local woman shares her collection of Trails West Festival pins.

Posted: Sat Sep 22 23:01:38 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Sep 22 23:01:39 PDT 2018
Posted By: Andy House

admission was free. while some festivals saw great success this year-- trails west announced it won't be coming back next year. the allied arts council has paused that 26-year tradition. among the many keepsakes from each festival are individually-designed pins. and one st. joseph woman has áevery single one.á nancy black started working with the festival in its early days and stayed heavily involved for several years. for her, the pins were as much a tradition as the festival itself. (sot nancy black/pin collector: "i started buying buttons the first year, and after so many years i thought, well i cant stop now, so i have all of them.") nancy says her favorite pin is the one from 2001 highlighting the city's central location in the country. she was sad to see the festival end, but she also
