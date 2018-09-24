Clear

Rain chances on Tuesday

Posted: Sun Sep 23 20:21:28 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Sep 23 20:21:29 PDT 2018
Colton Cichoracki

colton cichoracki joins us now... (áanchors ad-lib to weatherá) <<the first weekend of fall did not disappoint in northwest missouri and northeast kansas. expect one more day of nice weather before rain returns to the forecast on tuesday. for tonight, skies will be mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 50s. to start the new work week, partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures in the low 80s for monday. rain chances increase late monday into tuesday. a cold front will bring rain chances on tuesday as highs struggle to get into the mid 70s. by wednesday, we dry out and cool down. temperatures in the upper 60s. the rest of the week is generally quiet. thursday and friday will be sunny with some isolated showers friday night. highs will be in the 70s and 80s into next weekend.>> thanks
Cloudy skies for much of your Monday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. A few sprinkles were found early this morning otherwise we were dry. The south winds will allow warmer above average temperatures in the lower 80s for Monday.
