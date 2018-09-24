Speech to Text for Local technical school hopes to develop and retain local workforce

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a-m to noon. st. joseph is home to several manufacturing companies and hundreds of jobs in the field... but without an adequate number of skilled applicants, many of them are just waiting to be filled. kq2's ron johnson explains the disconnect. the hillyard technical center also says they're starting an apprenticeship starting an also says they're technical center also says they're starting an apprenticeship program where high school students take advanced level machine shop classes. that program is made possible by a partnership between the school district