Local technical school hopes to develop and retain local workforce

Hillyard Technical School addresses the need to develop and retain local talent.

Posted: Sun Sep 23 20:28:23 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Sep 23 20:28:23 PDT 2018
Posted By: Andy House

a-m to noon. st. joseph is home to several manufacturing companies and hundreds of jobs in the field... but without an adequate number of skilled applicants, many of them are just waiting to be filled. kq2's ron johnson explains the disconnect. the hillyard technical center also says they're starting an apprenticeship starting an also says they're technical center also says they're starting an apprenticeship program where high school students take advanced level machine shop classes. that program is made possible by a partnership between the school district
Cloudy skies for much of your Monday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. A few sprinkles were found early this morning otherwise we were dry. The south winds will allow warmer above average temperatures in the lower 80s for Monday.
